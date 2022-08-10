Boney Kapoor shares an unseen picture with Sridevi, an update on Shah Rukh Khan’s Tiger 3 shoot, and more; here are the trending entertainment news of the day

From Boney Kapoor remembering Sridevi on her death anniversary to Shah Rukh Khan’s Tiger 3 shoot update and more; here is all the trending entertainment news of the day…
Boney Kapoor shares an unseen picture with Sridevi, an update on Shah Rukh Khan's Tiger 3 shoot, and more; here are the trending entertainment news of the day

MUMBAI :It’s Friday and many of you might already be in the weekend mood. So, if you missed an important update or news from the world of entertainment, don’t worry, as TellyChakkar is here with the round-up of what all happened in the entertainment industry today. 

Below is the trending entertainment news of the day…

Boney Kapoor shares an unseen picture with Sridevi on her death anniversary 

Today marks the fifth death anniversary of the veteran actress Sridevi. Her fans still find it hard to believe that she is no more. Well, recently, Boney Kapoor took to Insta story to share an unseen picture of him and Sridevi. The two are seen kissing each other in it, and the filmmaker has written, “Shy, Introvert …… & when she fell in love.” 

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee gets a dull start

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee has hit the big screens today, and the film took a very dull start in the morning and afternoon. Only a miracle in the evening and night shows can save the film.

Makers of Dasara share a special video on Nani’s birthday

It is Nani’s 34th birthday today, and the actor’s fans have been celebrating it like a festival on social media. He will next be seen in Dasara which is slated to release on 30th March 2023, and the makers of the film shared a special video on Nani’s birthday today.

Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan team up for something special

Cousins Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan have collaborated for something special. Well, it’s not a movie, but Ranbir will be seen on Kareena’s chat show What Women Want. The two actors shot for it today.

Shah Rukh Khan to shoot for Tiger 3 in April?

Salman Khan’s cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan was one of the highlights of the film. Now, Shah Rukh Khan will be having a cameo as Pathaan in Salman starrer Tiger 3, and reportedly, SRK will shoot for his cameo in April. Tiger 3 is slated to release on Diwali 2023.

