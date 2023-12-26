Box office! Salaar is unstoppable whereas Dunki had a decent long weekend, here are the collection

MUMBAI: Movie Dunki is grabbing mire and more attention and winning hearts with its amazing content, the movie although getting mixed reviews is getting loved by the fans at the worldwide level, on the hand Salaar is unstoppable in terms of collection and now let's see the collection of these movies.

Movie Dunki starring super star Shahrukh Khan along with Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Anil Grover and Vikram Kochar has 22.5 crores on day 5 which was yesterday and the total collection made by the movie is 128 crores in India net, the total collection made by the movie at the international level iss 206 crores. Indeed the movie is gilding slow but winning hearts all over the globe.

Movie Salaar on the other hand is unstoppable and Breaking all the bo records the movie has collected 82.4 crores on day 4 which was yesterday, and the total collection made by movie is 254 crores net in India across different languages. Well the fans nlare not keeping calm but are showering all the lovecfor the Rebel Star Prabhas and the director Prashant Neel.

Talking about the previously releases the movie Animal has collected 2.75 crores on day 25 taking the total collection upto 537.89, well the collection made by the movie at the international level is 870 crores. The movie is in no mood to slow and we see where the movie will end in terms of collection.

Also movie Sam Bahadur is getting decent response on its 4th week, the movie has collected 1.05 crores on day 25 yesterday and total collection made by the movie is around 85 crores all over India.

