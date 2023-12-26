Box office! Salaar is unstoppable whereas Dunki had a decent long weekend, here are the collection

From Salaar and Dunki to Animal and Sam Bahadur, check out the collections of the recent releases
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 12/26/2023 - 15:53
movie_image: 
Salaar

MUMBAI: Movie Dunki is grabbing mire and more attention and winning hearts with its amazing content, the movie although getting mixed reviews is getting loved by the fans at the worldwide level, on the hand Salaar is unstoppable in terms of collection and now let's see the collection of these movies.

Movie Dunki starring super star Shahrukh Khan along with Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Anil Grover and Vikram Kochar has 22.5 crores on day 5 which was yesterday and the total collection made by the movie is 128 crores in India net, the total collection made by the movie at the international level iss 206 crores. Indeed the movie is gilding slow but winning hearts all over the globe.

Movie Salaar on the other hand is unstoppable and Breaking all the bo records the movie has collected 82.4 crores on day 4 which was yesterday, and the total collection made by movie is 254 crores net in India across different languages. Well the fans nlare not keeping calm but are showering all the lovecfor the Rebel Star Prabhas and the director Prashant Neel. 

Also read - Box office! Salaar takes a grand opening beating Dunki despite facing clash, here are the collections of both movies

Talking about the previously releases the movie Animal has collected 2.75 crores on day 25 taking the total collection upto 537.89, well the collection made by the movie at the international level is 870 crores. The movie is in no mood to slow and we see where the movie will end in terms of collection.

Also movie Sam Bahadur is getting decent response on its 4th week, the movie has collected 1.05 crores on day 25 yesterday and total collection made by the movie is around 85 crores all over India.

What are your views on these numbers and which is your favourite movie Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Exciting! “SalaarCeaseFireOnDec22” trends all over as 50 days are left for the release of Salaar

Dunki Salaar Dunki collection Salaar collection box office Animal Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 12/26/2023 - 15:53

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Trolled! Urvashi Rautella gets brutally Trolled for her outfit at airport, netizens says, "too short dress to wear on flight"
MUMBAI: Actress Urvashi Rautela is indeed one of the most love and followed actresses we have in acting space over the...
Finally! Screenwriter Salim Khan opened up about his son Arbaaz Khan's 2nd Wedding; Says 'Koi gunaah nahi hai’
MUMBAI: On Sunday, make-up artist Sshura Khan wed actor and filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. At his sister Arpita Khan's Mumbai...
Box office! Salaar is unstoppable whereas Dunki had a decent long weekend, here are the collection
MUMBAI: Movie Dunki is grabbing mire and more attention and winning hearts with its amazing content, the movie although...
Zee TV hosts Christmas bash on the sets of ‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’ and ‘Kumkum Bhagya’
MUMBAI: Zee TV, over the past 3 decades, has been one of India's leading Hindi general entertainment channels that...
Exclusive! New Entry Aadhya Barot to Stir Up Drama in Anupama's World
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Kavya: Shocking! Adi and Kavya are going to split up
MUMBAI: Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
Recent Stories
Urvashi Rautella
Trolled! Urvashi Rautella gets brutally Trolled for her outfit at airport, netizens says, "too short dress to wear on flight"
Latest Video
Related Stories
Urvashi Rautella
Trolled! Urvashi Rautella gets brutally Trolled for her outfit at airport, netizens says, "too short dress to wear on flight"
Salim Khan
Finally! Screenwriter Salim Khan opened up about his son Arbaaz Khan's 2nd Wedding; Says 'Koi gunaah nahi hai’
Malaika Arora
Whoa! Malaika Arora received a special gift from Salman Khan on Christmas amid Arbaaz Khan’s second marriage with Sshura Khan; Check out PICs here!
Alankrita Sahai
Hottie! These clicks of actress Alankrita Sahai will surely make your jaws drop
Sshura Khan
Wow! Who is Sshura Khan, celebrity makeup artist married to actor Arbaaz Khan; Know here more!
Ismail
Director Ismail Umar Khan on violence in Animal: Gen Ze is more mature than us, they can differentiate between reel and real