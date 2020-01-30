"Boxing is something I had to learn from scratch" shares Farhan Akhtar on prepping for Toofan   

MUMBAI: Farhan Akhtar has been the talk of the town ever since his movie Toofan was announced where he will be playing the role of a boxer.

In a recent interview, Farhan Akhtar opened up about his fitness regime and his time working with Darrell Foster for Toofan. Farhan shared how it was different shooting for Toofan compared to Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and said, "Running is not an alien concept. Everyone can run, some faster than the others, but you always have the general knowledge. Boxing is something I had to learn from scratch because I had never done it before. I am loving every bit of it."

The actor was all praises for his trainer Darrell, "Darrell has been boxing since the age of 10. Now at 61, he is fitter than most teenagers I've seen." He further added 'While shooting, if I'd cover my face completely in a boxing stance, the audience will not be able to see me. At the same time, I can't lower my arms such that I look like I'm waiting to get hit. That's the kind of gap that Darrell bridged. He also designed most of the choreography. He's a taskmaster, but he also looks out for you, as well as the rest of the boxers onset; constantly ensuring they're all doing okay'.

Earlier, the makers of Toofan released an exclusive still from the movie of Farhan all decked up and dressed in blue boxing gear. The picture created a massive storm across all media.

After acing the role of an athlete in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Farhan Akhtar is all set to step into the boxing ring for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial `Toofan` which is an Excel Entertainment production in association with ROMP pictures and will be hitting the screens on 2nd October 2020.