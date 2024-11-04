Brace yourself for Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Ka Ultimate Dose! The trailer will be out tomorrow!

The makers elevates the excitement for Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Ka Ultimate Dose with an interesting poster! The trailer will be out tomorrow!
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/11/2024 - 19:07
movie_image: 
Love Sex Aur Dhokha

MUMBAI: Ever since the announcement, the makers of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 have kept the audience on the edge by releasing interesting and gripping posters, the immensely captivating Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Ka Pehla Dose, amazing character introductions, and beautiful songs. Now, to elevate the ever-rising fervor, the makers are ready to treat the audience with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Ka Ultimate Dose, the trailer, all set for its release tomorrow.

Taking to their social media, the makers of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 shared a new poster while announcing the trailer drop for tomorrow. Looking immensely interesting, the poster fits perfectly with the theme of the film and shows its relevance to the subject of love in the times of the internet. With a 'Like' icon on the lips of a girl and the contrasting bright colors, the poster exudes sheer boldness and also grips attention. The makers further captioned it -

"LSD2 ka ultimate Dose aa raha hai! Are you ready?

#LSD2TrailerOutTomorrow

#LSD2 in cinemas on 19th April"

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5npw64Ps9n/?igsh=cmdyaDBrc3EwaWZz

With the new poster, the excitement to watch the Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Ka Ultimate Dose, the trailer, tomorrow is even more hyped. 

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms, and Cult Movies present a Dibakar Banerjee production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and will be released on April 19, 2024.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 LSD 2 Ekta Kapoor Dibakar Banerjee Anu Malik Uorfi Javed Mouni Roy Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/11/2024 - 19:07

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda reveals she gets her way for being privileged
MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has been in the limelight a lot but not for being in...
Aamir Khan once halted the shoot of Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke and Tiku Talsania calls it ‘genius’
MUMBAI: Aamir Khan is a name in the Hindi movie industry that needs no introduction and has constantly impressed the...
Renowned Vels University to honor Global Star Ram Charan with a Doctorate*
MUMBAI: Global Star Ram Charan continues to add accolades to his illustrious career, with the latest being an honorary...
Bigg Boss 14: When Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik got at loggerheads on the show
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has been one of the most loved reality shows. The show has been making headlines constantly due to...
Tanuj Virwani spoke candidly about his career and collaboration with Sidharth Malhotra on ‘Yodha’; Says ‘My career was in the ICU’
MUMBAI: Actor-host Tanuj Virwani stated in an exclusive interview with the popular news portal that he started his...
Manisha Koirala sheds light on her cancer battle and collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for masterpiece Heeramandi
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Manisha Koirala will play the lead role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's masterpiece Heeramandi....
Recent Stories
Navya
Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda reveals she gets her way for being privileged
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Navya
Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda reveals she gets her way for being privileged
Tiku
Aamir Khan once halted the shoot of Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke and Tiku Talsania calls it ‘genius’
Ram
Renowned Vels University to honor Global Star Ram Charan with a Doctorate*
Tanuj
Tanuj Virwani spoke candidly about his career and collaboration with Sidharth Malhotra on ‘Yodha’; Says ‘My career was in the ICU’
Ayushmann
Ayushmann Khurrana revealed experienced his first heartbreak with His father's death; Says ‘People who are detached are generally happy’
Aayush
Ruslaan actor Aayush Sharma opens up about only working under the banner of Salman Khan Films; Here's why?