Brad Pitt’s relationship with sons Maddox, Pax ‘non-existent’: report

Brad Pitt's relationship with his two eldest sons -- Maddox, 18, and Pax, 16 -- is 'non-existent', according to a new report. It was after an alleged incident between Pitt and Maddox aboard a private jet that Pitt's wife, Angelina Jolie, reportedly decided to file for divorce. The actor was cleared of any wrongdoing.

But according to an US Weekly report, he hasn’t been able to mend his relationship with Maddox. “That relationship continues to be nonexistent,” the report quoted a source as saying. In October 2019, another insider had told US Weekly that Pitt considers his falling out with Maddox a ‘tremendous loss’. The source had said that Maddox was ‘unresponsive’.

“With Maddox overseas [for college], Brad is also hopeful that Pax will also be interested in reconnecting without the influence of his older brother,” the source had said. Pitt has been spotted visiting Jolie’s house on two occasions in the last two weeks, amid reports of their relationship thawing.

Jolie recently spoke to Vogue about her decision to split. “I separated for the well-being of my family. It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing,” she said. In an interview to French magazine Madame Figaro, she said “I had lost myself a bit” when her “relationship with Brad was coming to an end.” She added, “I felt a deep and genuine sadness, I was hurt.”

In November last year, Jolie had said that she would have preferred to live abroad and will do so as soon as her children are 18, but “right now, I’m having to base where their father chooses to live.”

