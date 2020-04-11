News

Brad Pitt's awkward experience with make-up artist

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Apr 2020 02:05 AM

MUMBAI: Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt shares a good rapport with his make-up artist, Jean Black.

On the TV show "Celebrity IOU", the actor spoke about his bond with his cosmetic experts and also shared an awkward anecdote he had experienced with Jean.

"She's family, we're like brother and sister. She's been that person I value so much in my life," Brad Pitt said.

The Oscar-winning actor has worked with Jean on over 40 movies, but he admitted "Legends of the Fall" in 1994 provided their most awkward moment when the make-up artist had to use cosmetics to even out a tan line on Brad's butt, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He added: "When it comes up, we can't really look each other in the eye."

Jean Black has taken care of Brad Pitt's make-up in numerous films including "Inglourious Basterds", "Ocean's Thirteen", "The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button", "Babel", "Burn After Reading", and "The Assassination Of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford".

Tags Brad Pitt Inglourious Basterds Ocean's Thirteen The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button Babel The Assassination Of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford TellyChakkar

