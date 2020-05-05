News

'Brahmastra' pay cuts? K.Jo clears the air

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 May 2020 12:06 PM

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar has quashed reports that the team of his upcoming production "Brahmastra" has to take pay cuts amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. He has requested everyone to wait for an official announcement rather than jump to conclusions based on rumours.

Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor star in the ambitious Ayan Mukerji-directed superhero adventure, which has been billed as the first part in a trilogy. The film also stars Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

There were reports stating that as a measure to keep the film commercially viable, the entire cast has volunteered pay cuts. Rumours suggested that Ranbir, Alia and Ayan came forward for a pay cut.

Johar took to Twitter to set the record straight.

"My hugest request to my media friends not to reach any assumptions on our fraternity films...these are challenging times for the business and false news only makes the situation worse," the filmmaker tweeted.

"Please wait for official news on any account!! This is a humble request," he added.

Brahmastra: Part One" is set to release in five languages -- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, and is produced by Dharma Productions in association with Fox Star Studios.

Tags Brahmastra Karan Johar Amitabh Bachchan Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Ayan Mukerji Nagarjuna Mouni Roy TellyChakkar

