Break through barriers: Mitu’s short but interesting 2023 wish list

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 12/31/2022 - 18:25
movie_image: 
MUMBAI :Filmmaker, producer, storyteller, and content creator Mitu, who runs her YouTube channel Positive Thinkerz, had an exciting 2022, but she wants her 2023 to be even better. In the New Year, she not only wants to break barriers for herself but for everyone in the industry.

“It was a great year for me. There were ups and downs but they were eventful. Professionally we made strides. We started with content for our YouTube channel and went on to make software for Atrangii and Dangal. We started working with COTO which is a whole new world. So yes, all in all, it was interesting professionally,” she said.
 
“In 2023, I want to break through barriers. I want to officially move to OTT in a big way. I want to break this barrier that people have of ‘TV people’ and ‘OTT people’, because good content is good content, in spite of the background. I want to break these stereotypes that people cater to. I want to prove that you need to be the person with a vision and an idea, deep pockets follow and not the other way around,” she added.
 
Talking about the milestones she achieved in 2022, she said that she along with her team made software on LGBTQIA+ which was a big step as they were the first to do so on TV and even on apps. “We have made a chart for our own channel that we intend to follow through all of next year and of course COTO which might be the beginning of something new,” she said.
 
What do you wish 2023 to hold in store for you? “That’s for 2023 to know and for me to find out,” Mitu ended.

