BREAKING! Director Sajid Khan ready to make a comeback with John Abraham and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer?

MUMBAI: It was in 2018 when the wave of the #MeToo revolution hit India and a lot of Bollywood celebrities came under the scanner for their questionable activities. Many big names were included in that list, who had to face severe repercussions with some even facing a boycott from the industry. One of them to face such a situation was filmmaker Sajid Khan.

The filmmaker was in the middle of directing Housefull 4 when the accusations were hurled at him and he was ousted from the project mid-shoot. Since then, he has been away from the limelight and missing in action. But it seems like Sajid might be ready for a comeback now.

Some recent reports suggest that Sajid is all set to don the director’s hat once again with a project that is already under development, having John Abraham and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead. The film will be in the comedy genre and is being produced by Amar Butala. It is expected to go on floors by mid-2022, only once Amar’s other project with Shahid Kapoor is done.

It was in 2019 that the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association put a one-year ban on Sajid. Some reports at that time said that the director was in touch with John Abraham’s production house and wanted to start a comedy film with him in the lead once the ban is lifted. It’s yet to be seen if this is the same project or some other one.

If the reports turn out to be true, it won’t be the first time that Sajid will be collaborating with either John or Riteish. John and Sajid had previously collaborated on Housefull 2, while Riteish and Sajid have worked together on Heyy Babyy, Housefull, Housefull 2 and Humshakals.

