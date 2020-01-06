Bromance all the way! Sunny Singh was at the interviews for ‘Jai Mummy Di’ and Kartik Aaryan made sure he visits his friends on sets

MUMBAI: The Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall starrer ‘Jai Mummy Di’ is soon inching towards its release and the mom-com has been creating a lot of buzz all over owing to its refreshing and quirky concept. The whole world knows about the bromance of Sunny Singh and Kartik Aaryan! The duo was previously seen on-screen in Pyaar Ka Punchnama and then Sonu Ke Tittu Ki Sweety which received all the love for their brotherhood.

Sunny Singh was recently spotted at Luv Ranjan's studio for the interview for his upcoming movie, ‘Jai Mummy Di’ and giving the best friend a surprise, Karik Aaryan visited him at the location. Sunny Singh was extremely jovial upon meeting him and the photographs are proof of the same. Kartik wished Sunny for the upcoming film and this episode truly reflects the bond that the two share.

Actor Sunny Singh’s recent film ‘Ujda Chaman’ created an uproar amongst the audience for the actor’s impressive acting skills and brave choice of script. The Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor Sunny Singh also did a guest appearance in friend Kartik Aaryan’s film ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’.

Sunny's immense talent and prolific on-screen presence have created a rage among the viewers and the viewers are demanding more. On the work front, Sunny Singh will next be seen in Jai Mummy Di which will hit the screens on 17th January 2020.