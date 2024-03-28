BTS fan fiction: After Aoora, ARMY wants Jungkook, J-Hope to collab with Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal and others

MUMBAI: BTS, the famous K-Pop boy band that needs no introduction has become a global sensation due to the fresh sound and the unique features that every member of the group possesses. A lot of listeners globally have become a fan of the songs from these artists, be it as a band or as solo. The fans of the boy band even have a name – BTS Army.

Also read - Interesting! BTS members V, Jungkook, and Jimin turn Aamir Kha, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi in BTS X 3 Idiots

According to a 2023 report, BTS has won 483 awards and 692 nominations. The band also holds more than 25 Guinness World Records titles under their belts. Also, Jungkook, the main vocalist of the boy band, became the first Asian artist to perform at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. He also debuted a solo single at the World Cup opening ceremony.

Surely K-Pop has taken over a lot of hearts and when it comes to India, we now have our own K-Pop singer Aoora who entered the house of Bigg Boss 17 and while he did not win the reality show, he did win a lot of hearts. The singer has come from Korea and has now made his place in the hearts of Indians it seems.

After getting out of the house of Bigg Boss, Aoora gave out ‘Jimmy Jimmy’, a remake of the Hindi song. The song received a lot of love and is currently sitting with 692K views. Well, we can surely say that India has been introduced to K-Pop talent really well as we can see the BTS army even present in India. After watching Aoora making his way into the house of Bigg Boss 17 and remaking a Hindi song, the fans are now demanding for their favourite BTS members to collaborate with Indian singers as we have seen Shreya Goshal collaborating Saad Lamjarred for Guli Mata which also featured Jennifer Winget in the music video.

We have picked up a list of favourite suggestions from the fans of BTS. So here are the BTS singers and Indian singers that the BTS Army wants to see the collaboration of:

Jungkook with Arijit Singh

With Jungkook’s husky-but-strong voice, fans are excited for an Arijit Singh collaboration as they feel that the collaboration of voice types, tuning and control of vocals backed by amazing songwriting from Jungkook will do amazingly well.

J-Hope with Badshah

Badshah has become one of the major names in the rap and pop scene of India and he has recently dropped a new album titled ‘Ek Tha Raja’ wherein the artist has featured with a lot of other talented and famous artists. Seeing this, there are fans who cannot stop thinking about a collaboration between Badhshah and J-Hope as K-Pop lovers are also crazy in love with the latter’s rap skills.

SUGA with Amit Trivedi

Mainly for the reason that Amit Trivedi has a very strong voice that might work well as a layer on SUGA’s vocals and might not need unnatural auto tune processing, the audience wants this collaboration work. Also, not to forget, Amit Trivedi has collaborated with a lot of singers from different regions of the country, the fans think that he might do well and come up with a creative way of collaborating with SUGA.

Jin with Shreya Goshal

Shreya Goshal has collaborated with Saad Lamjarred for ‘Guli Mata’ and recently with Tayc for ‘Yimmy Yimmy’. Jin is known to have the biggest vocal range in the BTS group and therefore, a collaboration between these two voices would be a treat for the fans for sure.

Jimin with Sunidhi Chauhan

While there are some who categorize Jimin’s voice to be a little girly, the truth, according to a lot of other fans, is that Jimin is a pure tenor whose range and timbre rests in countertenor territory and sings in 6 notes higher than the average man. This just gives us an idea about the quality of voice he possesses and while there are fans who want Jimin to collaborate with female singers like Shilpa Rao, a lot of them pointed at the collaboration of Sunidhi Chauhan and Enrique Iglesias and got excited for a collaboration between Jimin and Sunidhi Chauhan, which was surely favored by a lot of other fans.

RM with Jonita Gandhi

RM, short for Rap Monster, really lives up to his name and has really left his mark with his baritone voice quality. Fans from the BTS army want to watch him do more raps than singing and for this reason, to see a perfect contrast, fans are trying to imagine RM collaborating with Jonita Gandhi who has a very big range of voice with the perfect control over it all.

V with Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh has become a global sensation with his tracks and has collaborated with amazing singers like Sia, Camilo, Ed Sheeran and recently with Saweetie. The singer has a fresh vocal quality which gives some very cool vibe and a lot of members from the BTS army want V to collaborate with him as V has the manliest voice from the group and both the voice qualities would give out great results.

Also read - ​​​​​​​BTS star Jungkook's solo hit 'Euphoria' sells over 500k units in US

Which BTS member would you like to see collaborate with which Indian singer? Tell us in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.