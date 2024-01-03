A busy year for Tusshar Kapoor: three releases, and reuniting with his Kya Kool Hain Hum director Sangeeth Sivan

MUMBAI: Tusshar Kapoor is known and adored for his performances over the years. He is most known for his performance in Golmaal franchise and has become a favourite for many. The actor has given some amazing performances in movies like Kya Kool Hai Hum, The Dirty Picture, Shootout At Wadala, Dhol, Shootout At Lokhandwala and many more.

Surely the actor has earned a lot of respect and love with the variety of characters he has played over the years. The actor is also active on social media where the fans of the actor love to see the personal and professional updates from his side.

Talking about the professional side of his life, Tusshar Kapoor has been very busy with 3 big projects this year. He's been working night shifts for his new Web Series, Dus June Ki Raat which is a comic thriller, directed by Tabrez Khan, as he wants to wrap up the marathon schedule of the web series before he gets into a full-fledged comic role for the second schedule of Welcome To The Jungle in March.

And fans are also looking forward to Tusshar reuniting with his Kya Kool Hain Hum director Sangeeth Sivan for what is touted to be the remake of a horror Malayalam movie Romancham alongside Shreyas Talpade. The film is slated to release in theatres in the coming months.

Well, it’ll be interesting to watch the actor in another project once again.

Tell us your views in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.