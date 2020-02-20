Cameraman Amar Mehta spills beans on his latest film The Hundred Bucks; says he loved playing his role

MUMBAI: Amar Mehta is one such personality who has been in the entertainment industry for a long time. The successful cameraman who works for a popular entertainment portal has found his new love in acting.

Amar, who made his Bollywood debut with Vidyut Jamwal's Commando 2, is all set for his next film. The actor will be now seen in the film titled The Hundred Bucks.

This is Amar's second movie as a cop and he plays the role of Gaitonde.

Talking about his role, Amar said, "A murder takes place and I get a call from someone and I am called in for an investigation.”

The Hundred Bucks is shot in Mumbai and also in Sri Lanka and there's a possibility that it might release there as well.

Amar also revealed how the makers of the film took care of everyone's safety and stuck by the laws. Amar has bike sequences in the film and before he was offered the role, he was asked if he had a valid license and if he knew how to ride a bike properly.

Amar further revealed how he bagged the role. He said that since he has already played cops in many TV shows as well as in his debut movie, he landed a pivotal role in this movie.

Sharing about his experience, Amar said, "It was great shooting for the film. Majority of my scenes were shot at night since I play the cop."

Apart from this film, Amar has a few projects in his kitty and will be revealing details about it soon.

Amar has previously worked in movies like Kahaani 2. He has also done TV shows like Savdhaan India, Crime Patrol, C.I.D, among others.

The Hundred Bucks is set to release on 21st February. The film is directed by Dushyant Pratap Singh. The film stars Kavita Tripathi, Dinesh Bawra and Zaid Shaikh.

Here's wishing Amar Metha good luck for his film!!