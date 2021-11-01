CAN’T MISS! Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s funny banter on the occasion of Halloween

MUMBAI: After spending about the last two years in the captivity of their own houses due to the Covid pandemic, the world is finally able to open up a little and it can’t be more well timed with the festive season upon us. While the Indian festive period is underway, the western holiday, Halloween, which has become quite popular even in India in recent years, was celebrated yesterday.

A lot of our B-Townies also got in the Halloween mood and dressed up for the occasion, but seems like Kartik Aaryan celebrated the holiday in his own way. The actor took to his Instagram to share a picture from the sets of his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, where he is dressed up as a cool tantrik baba, sitting beside an old man holding the flap for the film.

Now, using his extremely quippy sense of humour, the actor pulled his co-star Kiara Advani’s leg using that pic and captioned it, “@kiaraaliaadvani in her Halloween outfit. What a dedicated actor.” While ageing is a sensitive topic in the industry, the Gen-Z actors are pretty cool about it and taking that comment in its stride, Kiara Advani shared the post on her stories, one upping him by saying, “Hahahaha why have you revealed my film look.”

But the banter didn’t end there. Having gotten the witty response from Kiara, Kartik had to one up it with his wit. So, he replied to her saying, “Everyone should see how well you’re ageing.” If this banter is something to go by, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is definitely going to be a laugh riot and reportedly, the duo is also reuniting for Sameer Vidwans’ film for Sajid Nadaidwala, so that will also be a film to watch out for.

