Candid! Konkona Sen Sharma opens up about her experience of being raised by a single mother and being one herself; Says ‘I think all working mothers are superheroes...’

MUMBAI: One of the most gifted actresses in Indian cinema is Konkona Sen Sharma. She is the daughter of renowned writer Mukul Sharma and experienced actress and filmmaker Aparna Sen, who have each won numerous honors at the national and state levels.

In the Hindi and Bengali film industries, Konkona has produced some incredible work, like Laga Chunari Mein Daag, Titli, Life in a Metro, Dosar Aaja Nachle, and Goynar Baksho, among others. In addition, she has produced other films that have won awards, including Lust Stories 2 and A Death in the Gunj. Konkona is now preparing for Season 2 of the well-liked crime series Mumbai Diaries.

Recently, Konkona Sen Sharma spoke candidly about the feeling of guilt experienced by working single mothers in an interview. Konkona was nurtured solely by her mother, Aparna Sen, for the unversed following the divorce of her parents. She has chosen to co-parent her son Haroon with her ex-husband, Ranvir Shorey, despite the fact that she is also a single mother.

In a similar interview, the actress stated that moms tend to experience guilt more than anyone else and that this was also true of her and her mother in this instance. When she spoke, “I think all working mothers are superheroes. Me, my mum, my bai, all of us are superheroes. I think a little bit of guilt comes with the territory of motherhood, unfortunately. I have been very lucky because I have had a working mother and largely a single working mother for my growing up years. So, I have always had the template of that and that’s my normal.”

Konkona was questioned further in the interview about whether or not the insults she received for raising her son alone ever had an impact on her. The actress responded by saying that she never really paid heed to what people said because she is aware of the truth of her situation. Her words are, “So, beyond a point, what people say and what they don’t is not my business. Even if they are talking about me is not my business actually. They want to talk, they can talk. There are so many other interesting things to focus on. And there are many interesting things to occupy oneself with, luckily.”

Following their divorce in 2020, Konkona and Ranvir have been amicably co-parenting their son Haroon. In one of her earlier exchanges, Konkona had opened up about her ex-husband's involvement in the co-parenting of their child and had praised him for being actively involved.

Credit -BollywoodSaadis