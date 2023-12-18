Candid! Shahid Kapoor gives credit to his wife Mira for convincing him to take on 'Kabir Singh' character; She calls ‘people love to see him in messed-up characters’

MUMBAI: Kabir Singh, a 2019 movie starring Shahid Kapoor, was one of the year's biggest hits despite receiving harsh criticism for its misogynistic portrayal after its release. Shahid has since admitted in a new interview that his wife Mira Rajput persuaded him to accept the part of Kabir Singh despite his initial reluctance.

In a recent interview, Shahid discussed his hesitation to accept the role of Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He stated, “My first answer was 'no way am I doing this movie.' Because this guy is a newcomer and he has done such a good job. What happens is when you see somebody for the first time on camera, whatever whoever they are, their personality blends into the character they're playing. Because you don't know them personally. So the way you accept them is like total. Because it's the first time you viewed them, loved them and everything about them is great because they haven't made their mistakes yet. But then you discover they're not perfect, they make terrible movies. Then they have to go and do a really good movie for you to say 'now I know why I like this guy'... And I finished my whole gyaan (knowledge), saying that 'this is my reason, Mira. Mujhe ye film nahi karni chahiye. (I shouldn't do this film)'.”

He also mentioned Mira Rajput's answer. He shared, "She just kept looking at me and after 5 minutes she was like 'just shut up and do it. It's the perfect film for you'. I was like 'really?', she was like 'Yeah. People love to see you in love stories, people love to see you in messed-up characters. This has both! Just do it!' Her thinking was so simple and I had overcomplicated it for myself and I guess it was good I did Kabir Singh."

Arjun Reddy was remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. In the movie, Shahid co-starred with Kiara Advani. Even though Kabir Singh made over 250 crore at the Indian box office, many people were outraged by how the movie praised toxic masculinity. Shahid appeared in Bloody Daddy last. He will soon be seen with Kriti Sanon in an unnamed romantic comedy.

