Candid! Shakti Kapoor shares why wife Shivangi gave up her acting for a homemaking role; Says 'I still fold my hands'

MUMBAI:One of his generation's most gifted actors is Shakti Kapoor. In 1975, he made his Bollywood debut in the movie Do Jasoos. In the Hindi cinema business, Shakti Kapoor is well-recognized for playing villainous roles. By appearing in popular movies like Raja Babu, Andaz Apna Apna, Gunda, Qurbani, Karma Indian, Khuddar, Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri, and many others, he has demonstrated his acting prowess. Speaking of his private life, Shakti Kapoor is married to Shivangi Kolhapure, and the couple has two children together, Siddhanth and Shraddha Kapoor.

Shakti Kapoor talked openly about his wife, Shivangi Kolhapure, and revealed how he discouraged her from becoming a movie star in an interview. Speaking on the same, the actor disclosed that they first met while on set and thereafter fell in love. Shivangi was described as a "homely" girl by Shakti, “We met and fell in love. I realised I will not get such a beautiful and homely girl. That's how we started seeing each other."

In addition, Shakti admitted during the same chat that he loved Shivangi so much that he was worried it might harm his career. The actor said that his wife became enraged when he expressed his worries to her. Shakti continued by saying that he became concerned when Shivangi began receiving film offers. For those who don't know, Shivangi was a young actress who made her acting debut in the 1973 movie Yaadon Ki Baaraat. He said, "People started offering her films and she went ahead and signed Sawan Kumar Tak's Laila. Meri halaat kharab hogayi, as I was the Majnu in her life."

He pleaded with Shivangi not to take the film offers because he wanted her to stay at home, according to Shakti. The actor went on to say that getting married at the height of his profession was a result of Shivangi's good fortune. In addition, Shakti said that his wife gave up her profession for him, and that he is still indebted to her for it.

He continued, "I went to her and begged that don't work. I want you as a housewife. It's been 40 years with her. She gave up her career for me. I still fold my hands in front of her. I got married at the peak of my career, and she brought me more luck and prosperity. We then had a son and daughter, and built our own family."

Despite the opposition from their families, Shakti had spoken out about marrying Shivangi. Speaking on the same, the actor said that due to their age and cultural disparities, both families were against their marriage. Furthermore, due to Shakti's fame as a cinematic villain, Shivangi's parents also opposed her marriage to him.

Credit- BollywoodShaadis

