Candid! Vicky Kaushal opens up about 'Sam Bahadur' clash with Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'; Says 'That Friday Will...'

MUMBAI: At the domestic box office, there will be several 'Clash of the Titans' this December. On December 1, Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur will go off against Ranbir Kapoor's Animal in one of those. Vicky stated it's about him because the business normalized such confrontations when he brought up the subject at the film's taser unveiling.

(Also read:Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sam Bahadur' to hit big screen on Dec 1 next year

He said, “I think that Friday, we are eventually gonna hand over our Films to the audience. It will be the audiences D more than our day. Like Ronnie pointed out, in today’s time, we, as an industry, should give the option of multiple films on the same day to the audience. That’s how we will flourish as an industry. We have those many weeks in a year, but as an industry, we cannot limit ourselves to making those many films in a year. We will have to make multiple films and we will have multiple releases on the same day. We have to build an atmosphere with multiple films can work on the same day. We have the strength in the audience, we have the strength at the exhibitor level, so, why not? I think we kind of also need to push the envelope now. Given today’s scenario now, the excitement that the the audiences have, I think, if the resonate with two Films and both the films are good, both can work. So, I am as excited for Animal as anybody else. As long as it is a great for the audience. We work for them.”

While Sam Bahadur centers on Sam Manekshaw, who served as the Chief of the Army Staff during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War, Animal explores the story of a dysfunctional father and son amid violent crime, driving the main character to become a psychopath. The narrative details his ascent to field marshal status as the first Indian Army officer.

(Also read: Must read! Ronnie Srewvala on 'Sam Bahadur' and 'Animal' releasing on the same date, "not scared of the clash"

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – News 18