Candid! Vicky Kaushal opens up about 'Sam Bahadur' clash with Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'; Says 'That Friday Will...'

Sam Bahadur centres on Sam Manekshaw, who served as the Chief of the Army Staff during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War, Animal explores the story of a dysfunctional father and son amid violent crime, driving the main character to become a psychopath.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 10/13/2023 - 16:02
movie_image: 
Vicky

MUMBAI: At the domestic box office, there will be several 'Clash of the Titans' this December. On December 1, Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur will go off against Ranbir Kapoor's Animal in one of those. Vicky stated it's about him because the business normalized such confrontations when he brought up the subject at the film's taser unveiling.

(Also read:Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sam Bahadur' to hit big screen on Dec 1 next year

He said, “I think that Friday, we are eventually gonna hand over our Films to the audience. It will be the audiences D more than our day. Like Ronnie pointed out, in today’s time, we, as an industry, should give the option of multiple films on the same day to the audience. That’s how we will flourish as an industry. We have those many weeks in a year, but as an industry, we cannot limit ourselves to making those many films in a year. We will have to make multiple films and we will have multiple releases on the same day. We have to build an atmosphere with multiple films can work on the same day. We have the strength in the audience, we have the strength at the exhibitor level, so, why not? I think we kind of also need to push the envelope now. Given today’s scenario now, the excitement that the the audiences have, I think, if the resonate with two Films and both the films are good, both can work. So, I am as excited for Animal as anybody else. As long as it is a great for the audience. We work for them.”

While Sam Bahadur centers on Sam Manekshaw, who served as the Chief of the Army Staff during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War, Animal explores the story of a dysfunctional father and son amid violent crime, driving the main character to become a psychopath. The narrative details his ascent to field marshal status as the first Indian Army officer.

(Also read: Must read! Ronnie Srewvala on 'Sam Bahadur' and 'Animal' releasing on the same date, "not scared of the clash"

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – News 18

Vicky Kaushal Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Sam Bahadur Ronnie Screwvala Bollywood TellyChakkar Meghna Gulzar Talwar Raazi Chhapaak Sanya Malhotra Fatima Sana Shaikh Sam Manekshaw Bollywood News Movie News
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 10/13/2023 - 16:02

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: Woah! Anuj finds evidence against Sonu, Vanraj refuses to take former's help
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Star Plus Show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein Completes A Milestone Of 1000 Episodes, Shakti Arora Shares His Excitement On The Feat!
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein has gained a loyal audience because of its intriguing and engaging...
Star Plus To Come Up With Its Seventh Season Of Dance+ Soon
MUMBAI: Since the commencement of Dance Plus, this dance reality show has earned a special place as one of India's most...
Excel Entertainment's Bambai Meri Jaan Tops the Ormax List! Leads the Path
MUMBAI: Excel Entertainment is truly on the roll this year. The leading production house has proven its mettle on the...
KYA BAAT HAI! Mom-to-be Rubina Dilaik jets off for another babymoon; PICS INSIDE
MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik is one such actress of the small screen who doesn't need any introduction. The actress has been a...
Candid! Vicky Kaushal opens up about 'Sam Bahadur' clash with Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'; Says 'That Friday Will...'
MUMBAI: At the domestic box office, there will be several 'Clash of the Titans' this December. On December 1, Vicky...
Recent Stories
Vicky
Candid! Vicky Kaushal opens up about 'Sam Bahadur' clash with Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'; Says 'That Friday Will...'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Tanushree
Shocking! Tanushree Dutta lodges FIR against Rakhi Sawant; Says ‘This time she won’t be spared'
Tiger
Surprising! Tiger 3: YRF unveils innovative Diwali release strategy for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film on November 12?
Saba
Awe! Saba Azad gets candid about her partner Hrithik Roshan, Biggest cheerleader for her
Sushmita
Thrilling! Sushmita Sen desires to do a mature LOVE STORY and an action film post her show Aarya; Here’s the reason!
Tiger
Pooja Entertainment's Ganapath fever taking over! Tiger Shroff takes up a skating ride to reach his work!
Raniganj
Mission Raniganj triumphing ahead of all! Producers submitted the film to the Oscars!