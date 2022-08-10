Cannes 2023: Must Read! From Kyunki... to Cannes; here’s a look at Mouni Roy’s journey

Mouni Roy is one of the most popular names in the Indian film and television industry. She is now all set to make her Cannes debut. Read on to know more...
Mouni Roy

MUMBAI:Mouni Roy is one of the most popular names in the Indian film and television industry. She started her career as an actor with the TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She portrayed the role of Krishna Tulsi after a leap.

Later, she starred in many TV shows like Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Naagin franchise, and more. Naagin surely gave a boost to her career and she was back with a bang.

In 2018, Mouni made her Hindi film debut as a lead with the film Gold which did well at the box office. She further starred in movies like Romeo Akbar Walter, Made in China, London Confidential, Velle, and Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva.

Mouni’s performance in Brahmastra as an antagonist was loved by one and all, and now, everyone is keen to know if they will get to watch Junoon in the sequel.

Meanwhile, Mouni is now all set to make her Cannes debut this year. She will be there to represent a brand. By the way, did you know before she starred in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi she had a blink and miss appearance in a song in Abhishek Bachchan starrer Run?

So, from starting her career with a blink and miss appearance to starring in one of the biggest TV shows to starring big Hindi films to now making it to the Cannes, clearly Mouni Roy has come a long way. She doesn’t have any connections in the industry, but even without that she has left a mark.

Now, let’s wait and watch what outfits the actress will be donning at the red carpet of Cannes.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Mouni Roy Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Cannes Cannes 2023 Devon Ke Dev Mahadev Naagin Made In China Brahmāstra: Part One Shiva Movie News TellyChakkar
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/22/2023 - 17:00

