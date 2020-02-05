Can't get enough of Jacqueline Fernandez's effortless airport look as she gets spotted

MUMBAI: Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most followed actresses in Bollywood. The actress always makes sure to dress up in the most fashionable and stylish way possible whenever she steps out.

Recently, the actress was spotted at the airport and looked her best. Dressed in a solid white netted top and an oversized multi-chained Fendi jacket with side square netted tights, Jacqueline once again gave major fashion goals.

The actress gave the squared sporty airport look a twist by pairing the outfit with clear-strapped open toe block heels and kept her make up natural and her hair in a high pony. Her look was the perfect example of a simple yet fashionable attire.

Jacqueline is very well known for how fitness is an integral part of her routine and how the actress can pull off any looks from bold to fierce to peppy and there is no denying it. Jacqueline is also a very versatile actress and has pulled off all the roles with utter ease and the fashion side shows her happy-go-lucky nature.

The actress has a busy schedule and is all set to wow the audience by her upcoming films and characters and the audience is awaited to see what's in store for them. Jacqueline also inspires people with her youtube channel where she gives the viewers a deeper insight into her life and spreads positivity all across.

On the professional front, Jacqueline will be seen this year in a Netflix movie titled "Mrs. Serial Killer". Jacqueline will also be seen in an upcoming Attack where she will be seen sharing the screen with John Abraham.