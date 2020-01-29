News

Cardi B looks like nemesis Nicki Minaj after surgery, feel trolls

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Jan 2020 03:00 AM

MUMBAI: Rapper Cardi B has sparked off plastic surgery rumours lately, and many netizens feel she resembles her nemesis Nicki Minaj now.

Cardi B stepped out for Clive Davis and the Recording Academy's pre-Grammy gala on Saturday night, during which people noticed difference in her physical features, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Many felt the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker had procedures performed on her face, including fillers and a nose job.

A user said, about her likeness to Minaj: "This is really mysterious why would Cardi go out to get her arch enemy's face put on hers? This is disturbing. I guess imitation really is a sincerest form of flattery."

The troll went on speculating what works have been done on Cardi B's face.

"Look at the nose contour and tip refinement 2019. Her bridge is naturally scooped out. It looks like fillers were added so that's not as harsh it looks like her cheeks and jaw were also softened up. She looks like she was eating some good ass cakes and pies for a few weeks," the troll said.

Another commented, "Her nose looks wider than usual now."

Tags > Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Clive Davis, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs grace special screening of ZEE5's ‘...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Dharmendra, Salman and Shah Rukh launched Mumbai...

Dharmendra, Salman and Shah Rukh launched Mumbai Police Calendar
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days