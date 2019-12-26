News

Case filed against Raveena, Farah Khan, and Bharti Singh

MUMBAI: Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan, and Bharti Singh have been booked by Amritsar's police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of a community during a TV show. SSP Vikram Jeet Duggal of Tribune India has confirmed the development to Tribune India. As per the SSP, a case under Section 295-A IPC has been registered at Ajnala police. The show was relayed on Christmas day. More details regarding the case are awaited.

Speaking of Raveena Tandon,  she has added a new feather on her cap as she has started screenplay writing and has already written four scripts for her own banner. The actress will next be seen as a politician in the sequel of KGF. On the other hand, Bharti Singh was in the news recently when her co-star Kapil Sharma had sent an emotional video for her on the singing reality show, Indian Idol 11. A few days back, Bharti and her other team members and co-stars from The Kapil Sharma Show partied hard as the show completed 100 successful episodes. They also celebrated the milestone with the Good Newwz' star cast as well. 

Talking about Farah, according to reports, she will be directing the remake of Satte Pe Satta and the same will be produced by Rohit Shetty. However, she has refuted all the rumours.  She is set to produce called Mrs Serial Killer, starring Jacqueline Fernandez.

