CBFC clears Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

17 Feb 2020 06:19 PM

MUMBAI: The content king of Bollywood, Ayushmann Khurrana has been giving back to back content-driven films like -  Bala, Dream Girl, Article 15, and Andhadhun. The actor has made a special place in the minds and hearts of the audience.

CBFC cleared his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan this morning with a U/A  certificate. Bhushan Kumar on his Twitter handle shared this message with the image below.

Jitendra Kumar will play Ayushmann's love interest.

After cementing his position in the digital space with shows like Permanent Roommates, The Pitchers, and many small sketches created by The Viral Fever, Jitendra Kumar made a move to films with Gone Kesh in 2019.

 A year later, he is set to star opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, a film he thinks is one of the most socially relevant.

‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’, which also features  Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta, is slated to release on February 21.

