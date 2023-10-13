Celebrate National Cinema Day with these highly anticipated Bollywood movies

MUMBAI :In honour of National Cinema Day, here are some upcoming movies to watch out for!

Tiger 3:

Tiger 3 is one of the most highly anticipated Bollywood films of the year!  Starring the charismatic Salman Khan in the lead role, the film is the third installment in the successful ‘Tiger’ franchise, following Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.  Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 promises to be an action-packed blockbuster, continuing the thrilling adventures Tiger.  It promises heart-pounding action and a touch of romance to have movie goers sitting on the edge of their seats.

Yaariyan 2:

Yariyaan 2, directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, is the much-anticipated sequel to the 2014 coming-of-age film Yariyaan. Yariyaan 2 features starlet Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead role along with Meezaan Jafri and Pearl V Puri, Yash Daasguptaa, Anaswara Rajan, Warina Hussain, and Priya Varrier. Yariyaan 2 is anticipated to be a lighthearted yet emotionally charged film that appeals to a wide range of audiences. The sequel is expected to bring fresh perspectives on love, friendship, and the challenges faced by today's youth.

Animal:

Animal is the highly anticipated movie with Ranbir Kapoor Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal hints at powerful and compelling performances, with a gripping storyline, a talented cast, and a director known for his intense storytelling. 

Ghost

Ever since the first glimpse of the film the netizens have been eager to watch their Shivanna on the big screen. Well, they will be very impressed to see the scale at which Dr. Shivarajkumar delivers his action-packed performance in Ghost. Going by the buzz, it's a never seen before scale the film is bringing, and the level of action in the movie will certainly leave many jaws dropped.

Farrey:

Farrey is an upcoming thriller and the official debut film of Alizeh Agnihotri. Directed by Soumendra Padhi, the talented cast also stars  Juhi Babbar, Prasanna Bisht, Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw, Atul Aghniotri and features Alizeh Agnihotri in the lead role. The film follows an intriguing story that promises to keep audiences hooked. 

Sam Bahadur:

Sam Bahadur is an upcoming Bollywood biographical film that is set to portray the life and achievements of Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw, one of the most celebrated military leaders in Indian history.  The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar and features Vicky Kaushal in the lead role.
 

 

 

