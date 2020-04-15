Celebrities Dia Mirza, Mrunal Thakur and Jennifer Winget join BBLUNT’s latest #GrowOutChallenge

MUMBAI: The current situation has led consumers to try their hand at varied things including cutting their hair at home. With a spike in haircuts going wrong, BBLUNT recently launched a nationwide campaign, the #GrowOutChallenge, to encourage Indians to work with their grown out hair rather than cutting them at home, without professional supervision.

Top Bollywood celebrities like Dia Mirza, Mrunal Thakur and Tara Sharma Saluja joined the challenge and promised to grow out their mane till they can go back to their favorite stylists. Television actors like Jennifer Winget, previously known for her role in Beyhadh and Code M and who has been associated with the brand and its founder very closely before also lauded this initiative alongside Aneri Vajani and Harsh Rajput, endorsing the brand’s campaign on their respective Instagram handles.

Renowned industry insiders like Ruchi Narain, a Mumbai based film director alongside Nandini Shrikent, casting director for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Natasha Nischol, Founder at Fat Mu Academy participated in the challenge as well. Other eminent personalities who further reinforced the crusade included Pragya Kapoor, an Indian film producer, Arjun Bhasin and Reena Ahanthem, leading designers, Jay Oza, known for his cinematography in Bollywood and Spoorthy Shetty, CEO at BBLUNT.

Bollywood’s ace stylists and BBLUNT Founders, Adhuna Bhabani and Avan Contractor extended their support by sharing tips on the brand’s Instagram handle on how to maintain grown out hair and avoid hair mishaps at home.