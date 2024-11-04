Celebrities Laud T-Series' 'Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne' Trailer, Sparking Massive Online Buzz - Bhumi, Tapsee, Farah Khan and more

Srikanth

MUMBAI: The anticipation for T-Series' upcoming biopic, 'Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne', has reached fever pitch following the release of its gripping trailer. Celebrities from the entertainment industry have showered praise on the trailer, igniting a massive online buzz.

 

Renowned personalities have expressed their praise for the trailer, highlighting the stellar performances and the heartfelt portrayal of Srikanth's journey. Kunal Kemmu extended his best wishes, writing, “Tum dono ko tight wali jhappi. All the best with this one.” Huma Qureshi shared, “THERE ARE SOME ACTORS WHO JUST KEEP RAISING THE BAR. @RAJKUMMAR RAO SO PROUD OF YOU MY FRIEND”. 

 

Tapsee Pannu expressed her appreciation, stating, “How nice yaar @tusharhiranandani you are all heart!!!!! So much of your heart is visible in this. LOVELY.” 

 

Bhumi Pednekar lauded the film, saying, “Dankhein khul gai saar... @raikummar rao this is just spectacular, you are spectacular raju. No one like you yaar @rusharhiranandani so proud. You choose these stories and make it with so much heart.” 

 

Farah Khan added, “This looks amazing.”

 

Even Arjun Kapoor added to the buzz stating, “Amazing to see ur friends grow with every film aspire to do better work and keep pushing the boundaries..

Looking forward to this one...”

 

The film tells the remarkable story of industrialist Srikanth Bolla, portrayed by the acclaimed Rajkummar Rao, whose journey of resilience and triumph has inspired audiences worldwide. Born with an impairment and facing numerous obstacles, Srikanth's unwavering determination resonates with viewers of all backgrounds.

 

With overwhelming support from celebrities and fans alike, 'Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne' is poised to captivate audiences upon its release on May 10th. Audiences can anticipate an aspirational and entertaining biopic that celebrates the triumph of the human spirit.

Rajkummar Rao Srikanth Tushar Hiranandani Jyotika Sharad Kelkar Alaya F Bollywood TellyChakkar
Celebrities Laud T-Series' 'Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne' Trailer, Sparking Massive Online Buzz - Bhumi, Tapsee, Farah Khan and more
