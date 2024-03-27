Celebrities who extended heartfelt wishes on Ram Charan’s Birthday

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/27/2024 - 23:46
MUMBAI: Global star Ram Charan celebrated his birthday in grand style, and the industry came together to shower him with love and heartfelt wishes. From fellow actors to directors and fans alike, the overwhelming outpouring of affection for Ram Charan underscored his enduring popularity and the deep admiration he commands across the entertainment world. Here's a glimpse into the heartwarming messages and wishes extended by celebrities to celebrate the birthday of this iconic actor.

Kiara Advani, who will be featuring alongside Ram Charan in her upcoming political thriller Game Changer, also shared her heartwarming wish for the global star. She took to her Instagram account and shared a screenshot from her recently released foot-tapping number, Jaragandi, and wrote, “Happy Birthday, my dearest RC!! Here's our MEGA MASS BLAST.. let the celebrations begin.”

Allu Arjun chose to mark the occasion by sharing a special video from a family gathering to wish his cousin, Ram Charan. The video captures moments of actors Allu Sirish and Niharika playfully reenacting moves from the songs Naatu Naatu and Thaggede Le. Sharing the video, Allu Arjun wrote, "Happy Birthday to my most Spl Cousin. Love you always (followed by a heart emoji)."

Jr NTR took to his X handle and affectionately referred to Ram Charan as his brother, extending warm wishes for a joyous and successful year ahead. He wrote, "Happy birthday my brother @AlwaysRamCharan. Wishing you a year ahead filled with joy and success.

Actor Varun Tej, who is also a cousin to Ram Charan, took took to his social media to share heartfelt birthday wishes for the Game Changer actor. Sharing a picture of himself with Ram Charan on Instagram, Varun wrote "Happy birthday Charan anna! Wishing you the best in everything"

