Celebs who were missing from the silver screen in 2019

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Dec 2019 08:37 PM

MUMBAI: With 2019 highlighting the breathtaking performances of Bollywood actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan and others, fans couldn't ignore the void of stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and others from the silver screen.

Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and other renowned actor raising the performance bar with spectacular performances in films like 'Super 30', 'Housefull 4', 'Kabir Singh' and others, the audience hailed the actors which helped them restructure their box office rankings as well. But here we take a look at thefew stars, who didn’t have any releases in 2019.

 

DEEPIKA PADUKONE – Last flim PADMAVAT



 

SARA ALI KHAN -  last film SIMMBA



 

SHAH RUKH KHAN -  last film ZERO



 

JANHVI KAPOOR -  last film DHADAK



 

 

RANBIR KAPOOR  - last film SANJU



 

ANUKSHKA SHARMA -  last film ZERO

