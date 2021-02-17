Celebs you didn’t know are vegan or vegetarian; CHECK OUT

MUMBAI: There are several celebrities who have switched to a vegetarian or vegan diet. Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Bhumi Pednekar, many Bollywood A-listers have opted to welcome this to their life! So, check out the list of celebrities you didn’t know were vegetarian or vegan.

Shahid Kapoor: As per reports, Shahid Kapoor was inspired by the book, Life Is Fair by Brian Hines. It was his father who gave it to him as a gift. Not just did he ditch meat, but even motivated his then-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor Khan to do so!

Kareena Kapoor Khan: Despite being a foodie, Kareena Kapoor Khan decided to switch to vegetarian food for a good lifestyle. In an interview with Indian Express in 2016, she revealed, “I gave up eating meat several years ago, and I no longer crave it. Being vegetarian is far healthier. I eat just about everything in vegetarian food. It helps that I like eating at home much more than dining out. I enjoy simple, home-cooked meals: veggies, roti, dal, rice. But, like most of the Kapoors, I love eating. Once in a while, I indulge myself with a samosa or a kachori.”

Sonam Kapoor: Sonam Kapoor welcomed the big change in her life during Prem Ratan Dhan Payo shoot. The excessive heat made things worse, as she was already struggling with digesting food. Later on, her doctor even declared that she turned intolerant towards many dairy and meat products. The actress finally decided to give up on both the things for her wellbeing and switched to veganism.

Alia Bhatt: Alia Bhatt too joined the vegetarians’ club. Well, initially it was due to the excessive heat but she eventually began enjoying her diet. In a conversation with Cosmopolitan, the Brahmastra actress said, “It’s definitely because of the heat that I am staying off meat, and I’m beginning to enjoy my new diet. I never was a hardcore non-vegetarian anyway. As of now, I am a vegetarian, and I hope it will last.”

John Abraham: John Abraham’s love for animals hasn’t been hidden from anyone. He is an active supporter of PETA and has even provided shelter to many animals in the past. He broke myths of eating meat for a built-up figure, and is a fitness idol for many, especially because of his vegetarian lifestyle. However, he does seem to have added eggs to his diet for protein intake.

