Certainly! Vandana Pathak sheds light on missing out on the roles due to age, Highlights her return as Jayshree; Says ‘Returning as Jayshree is truly special for me’

MUMBAI : When Vandana Pathak played Meenakshi Mathur in Hum Paanch in the 1990s, viewers noticed that she was a progressive role model who advocated for women's empowerment. She rose to fame as the most beloved gossip bahu on television when she played Jayshree Parekh on Khichdi.

The 90s generation still identifies with this legendary figure. The actress portrays her characters in TV shows and movies with great accomplishment. None of her roles, including Bhavana Vasavade from RK Laxman Ki Duniya, have been clichéd or something she has done before. However, she has never been able to separate herself from Jayshree.

The performer is thrilled to be back on television, as a movie series based on one of her most well-liked shows, Khichdi. The well-known performer talked candidly in an earlier interview about her protracted absence, returning to the role of Jayshree, ageing in the business, and taking up little offers.

She said, “Returning as Jayshree is truly special for me. This character holds a unique place in my heart, and it's my favourite from my entire journey. When the Khichdi team approached me for the movie, rejecting the offer was never even a consideration. The love and affection the character has received from fans across various places I've visited are overwhelming. They fondly speak about my character, always asking when I'll be back, when Khichdi will return, and now that it's finally happening, our joy knows no bounds. Being one of my iconic roles, the prospect of getting back and shooting for the movie has filled me with excitement.”

She also talked about that it is her favorite character and the one with whom she relates the most is Jayshree. All that's left to do is dress up as the character because she feels so involved in it that acting it feels really natural.

She also mentioned about ageing in the industry, “Every industry has its pros and cons, and it's all about perception, acceptance, and adapting to the evolving nature of the business. There have been instances where I didn't fit a particular role due to my age, but it's crucial to acknowledge that and move forward. Hollywood sets a great example with actors like Meryl Streep, Halle Berry, Clint Eastwood, and Morgan Freeman, who continue to find meaningful roles. There's a need for a mindset shift in Bollywood and the Indian industry. As Neena Gupta pointed out in one of her interviews, young actors often play senior roles, but why not cast someone of the appropriate age for authenticity? Fortunately, our industry is gradually changing, and filmmakers nowadays are making more thoughtful star cast selections based on age and character suitability.”

Credit- Free Press Journal