Chamkila: Release date and platform revealed

Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film, "Chamkila," starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, is set to release on Netflix on April 12.
MUMBAI : The anticipation for Imtiaz Ali's next project, "Chamkila," has been building since its announcement. Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, the film is based on the life of the late Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur. Netflix India recently shared a teaser of the film, revealing its release date and platform.

The teaser features Diljit Dosanjh's voiceover, asking what people like to hear and what brings them joy. He confidently asserts that he can deliver that. The teaser also offers a glimpse of the film's title track. Netflix India announced that "Chamkila" will premiere on April 12, exclusively on Netflix.

A source close to Parineeti Chopra shared insights into her role in the film, revealing that she filmed her parts in December and January. The source also mentioned extensive script reading sessions before the commencement of filming.

Imtiaz Ali's interest in the story of Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur stems from their unresolved assassination in 1988. Along with other members of their musical group, the couple was tragically killed, and their case remains unsolved. "Chamkila" will delve into this intriguing tale, portraying the life and times of the iconic singer and his wife.

This film marks the first collaboration between Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh. The music for "Chamkila" is highly anticipated, with Imtiaz Ali and his music team reportedly working on a special album for the audience.

With its compelling storyline and talented cast, "Chamkila" promises to be a captivating film that will resonate with audiences. Mark your calendars for April 12 to witness this cinematic journey, exclusively on Netflix.

