"Chandu Champion is one of the toughest films,"  says Kartik Aaryan as he talks about the transformation he went through for the film

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 04/13/2024 - 11:41
Kartik

MUMBAI: Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is one of the biggest releases of the year that everyone is eagerly looking forward to. While the film is going to be a one-of-a-kind grand canvas spectacle, the lead Kartik Aaryan has indeed put his heart and soul into transforming himself for the film. 

Recently, Kartik Aaryan graced Neha Dhupia's 'No Filter Neha Season Six'. On the show, he talked about the challenges he faced during the making of his next release, Chandu Champion, and called it one of the toughest films.

Elaborating on the same, he said, "Chandu Champion is one of the toughest films that I have done because it has so many elements. Murlikant Petkar Ji’s journey is unlike any other. When I first heard the film, I couldn’t believe it was a true story. He was not associated with one sport alone; there were different sports and different phases in his life. Also, he was an army officer. So, the logline of the film is a man who refuses to surrender.”

Completing the same, he said, “We are showing him at 17 years old, 24 years old, and later. So, you’ll see a complete transformation in me throughout the film. My [fitness] routine was based on how the character had to look—he had to look childlike at one stage and mature in another. The shoot lasted a year, and I didn’t do anything else during that time.”

The film marks Kartik and Kabir's first association and the second one with Sajid Nadiadwala after the super hit Satyaprem Ki Katha. The trio is coming together with an interesting true story of a man who refused to surrender. Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is all set for its grand release on June 14, 2024.

Sena Agbeko Kartik Aryan Chandu Champion Sajid Nadiadwala Kabir Khan Satyaprem Ki Katha Bollywood News Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 04/13/2024 - 11:41

Add new comment

About text formats
Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Abhisehek Kumar reveals that Isha Malviya blocked his stalking ID also

MUMBAI: Abhishek Kumar has emerged as the first runner up of the show defeating eighteen…

Maidaan box office day 4: Ajay Devgn starrer sports drama becomes the weekend choice for the audience

MUMBAI: Looks like Ajay Devgn is going to have an amazing year as first he won the hearts of…

Have the audience shifted from Netflix, Amazon Prime, ZEE5, and Hotstar back to theatres? Read to know more...

MUMBAI: Most of the people do not want to remember the dark pandemic. When talking about the…

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office day 4: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer action comedy sees a growth on weekend

MUMBAI: Ali Abbas Zafar is a well-known writer and director from the Hindi movie industry who is…

Abhishek Malhan gets a surprise from a fan; watch video

MUMBAI: Abhishek Malhan has risen to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 where he emerged…

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Rohit Purohit compliments wife Sheena; says ‘If Sheena was not supportive, I would not be able to come so far in my career’ - EXCLUSIVE

MUMBAI: Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj were recent guests at Rajan Shahi’s iftar party.

Recent Stories
Maidaan
Maidaan box office day 4: Ajay Devgn starrer sports drama becomes the weekend choice for the audience
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Maidaan
Maidaan box office day 4: Ajay Devgn starrer sports drama becomes the weekend choice for the audience
Netflix
Have the audience shifted from Netflix, Amazon Prime, ZEE5, and Hotstar back to theatres? Read to know more...
Akshay
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office day 4: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer action comedy sees a growth on weekend
1
Godzilla x Kong The New Empire box office day 15: Monstrous sci-fi action movie has got the audience spellbound
Maidaan
Maidaan Twitter review: Ajay Devgn fans urge the audience to not miss this gem of a movie in theatres
Godzilla
Godzilla x Kong The New Empire box office day 15: Monstrous sci-fi action movie has got the audience spellbound