Check out Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit's unseen video footage dancing Dola Re Dola for Devdas

MUMBAI: Devdas (2002), a movie which defended love over the time and was loved for its super cinematic experiences, acting of the leads and also for the songs. Some throwback videos are worth giving a glimpse at; one of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's fan clubs on the Twitter platform dropped a video of the gorgeous diva when she shot for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s extravagant film, Devdas. The video has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan grooving to one of the iconic numbers from the movie, Dola Re Dola. Also cherry on top was the presence of the dancing diva Madhuri Dixit in it. Though a very short video, it is a pleasant sight to watch.

This video clip is the BTS video, where both the divas are seen chit-chatting and giggling, as they shoot for this iconic. There is one moment in the video, where Aishwarya happens to mistakenly miss a step, leading to an instant burst of laughter between the two. Madhuri and Aishwarya both look like a million bucks all decked up from head to toe in their gorgeous red and white saree. When the song was released, it was a huge hit among the audience.

Aishwarya’s fans dropped red heart emojis in the comment and also requested the group to post the complete video. The fan club shared the video with the caption, “So miss seeing this Chripy Cute Smiles n bts's #AishwaryaRai #AishwaryaRaiBachchan” Watch the video below-