Check out this candid moment of Bebo and Soha Ali Khan with their kids, the cutest thing on internet today! 

MUMBAI: Bollywood stunner Bebo, Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to impress the fans all over social media with her stunning looks and giving them major beauty goals, and the fans too never leave a single chance to shower their love and appreciation for their favorite, Soha Ali Khan. The actress always hits the headlines for her cute family goals with her Husband Kunal and Daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Now both the moms are managing to attract the eyeballs of the fans all over social media as their throwback picture with their children and are getting love from the fans, the fans shared a lovely picture of both the ladies holding their kids in hand and setting the major Mumma goals.

Have a look:

Looking at this picture we see Bebo and Soha both looking really amazing with their cuties Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Taimur, and no doubt that it’s a treat to watch these beautiful divas every time they come up with their new post and we look forward to the same in future days.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are now expecting their second child.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan and as per sources Soha Ali Khan will be next seen in movies titled, Chaurahen and Tera Kya Hoga Johny.

