Check out how Maanvi Gagroo is spending her quarantine time

MUMBAI: Maanvi Gagroo started her career with television serial Dhoom Machao Dhoom in 2007. The actress has impressed the Bollywood audience with her amazing performances in movies like Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan, Ujda Chaman, and No one Killed Jessica. She has garnered a lot of love and appreciation from viewers.

In all her projects, she works very hard and takes her performance to a different level.

TellyChakkar got an opportunity to speak to the actress on her forthcoming web series Four More Shots Please Season 2.

In today’s scenario, where we see the world fighting against the Covid-19 outbreak, many celebs have come forward to share a message on staying indoors and staying safe.

We asked the actress how she is spending her quarantine time at home, and she said, 'Initially, when I heard about the lockdown, I was a little happy that I will get more and more time with myself and family. I thought I could chill and enjoy my time watching movies and series, but gradually, I developed a habit of doing household work like sweeping, cleaning, dusting, and washing. I really enjoy doing that, and would suggest all to stay safe, stay indoors, and make the most of this quarantine.'