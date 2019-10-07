News

Check out how Sara Ali Khan adorably blows kisses to little kids

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Oct 2019 05:34 PM

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan is one of the most adorable star kids and enjoys a huge fan following. She has garnered accolades for her work in films like Kedarnath and Simmba. She might be a couple of films old but she has already made a place for herself in the entertainment industry by showcasing her talent. Fans also love her for her personality. 

Sara has always been down to earth and has greeted her fans respectfully. Now, another incident has come to light where she’s won hearts all over again as she blows kisses to little kids. Recently, Sara was out to attend her Pilates trainer, Namrata Purohit’s birthday bash. The actress was spotted in a neon jacket and black bottoms and looked refreshing as ever. In one of the videos going viral all over the internet, Sara is seen leaving the event and greeting the pap with all smiles. In the video, some little kids were calling out her name and Sara did not disappoint them. Sara looked at them and waved. Furthermore, she blew kisses to them as she sat in her car and bid goodbye. 

Take a look below:

Tags > Sara Ali Khan, Namrata Purohit, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
07 Oct 2019 05:21 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Priti Bhattacharjee gets candid about winning Super Star Singers 2019
Priti Bhattacharjee gets candid about winning... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

MTV Hustle: Kaam Bhari, SlowCheetah and Spitfire...

MTV Hustle: Kaam Bhari, SlowCheetah and Spitfire from Ranveer Singh’s music label, IncInk rock the semi-finale episode
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar
Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya Rai
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Nethra Raghuraman
Nethra
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Sanjit Bedi
Sanjit Bedi
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal

past seven days