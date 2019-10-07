Check out how Sara Ali Khan adorably blows kisses to little kids

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan is one of the most adorable star kids and enjoys a huge fan following. She has garnered accolades for her work in films like Kedarnath and Simmba. She might be a couple of films old but she has already made a place for herself in the entertainment industry by showcasing her talent. Fans also love her for her personality.



Sara has always been down to earth and has greeted her fans respectfully. Now, another incident has come to light where she’s won hearts all over again as she blows kisses to little kids. Recently, Sara was out to attend her Pilates trainer, Namrata Purohit’s birthday bash. The actress was spotted in a neon jacket and black bottoms and looked refreshing as ever. In one of the videos going viral all over the internet, Sara is seen leaving the event and greeting the pap with all smiles. In the video, some little kids were calling out her name and Sara did not disappoint them. Sara looked at them and waved. Furthermore, she blew kisses to them as she sat in her car and bid goodbye.



Take a look below: