Check out how Suhana Khan is spending her quarantine time

Several Bollywood siblings have made a great impression on the audience. Among them is Suhana Khan, who is now giving us major sibling goals.

27 Mar 2020 07:14 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood star kids make headlines for every small thing they do. From Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur to Suneil Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty, we hear a lot of news about celeb kids.

Suhana Khan, daughter of the Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan, frequently grabs eyeballs for her amazing pictures and posts.

Recently, her fans on social media have shared a post where we see Suhana having a great time with her siblings Aryan and AbRam.

Have a look.

In the post, we can see the trio spending quality time by engaging in art work and drawing.

The post tells us not to wait for the weekend to spend time with our family but to do it right now.

This is indeed the best way to spend our quarantine time.

 

