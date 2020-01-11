Check out Kareena’s Punjabi kudi look in Laal Singh Chaddha

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan, who received praises for her performance in Good Newwz, will soon to be seen with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The buzz around the film is increasing, and now, Kareena's look from Laal Singh Chaddha sets has been leaked online.

In the pictures, she is seen dressed as a Punjabi bride. Kareena is wearing a pink salwar kameez and golden jewellery. She is photographed with her team on the film’s sets, soaking up the sun.

Earlier this week, pictures of her co-star in the film, Aamir Khan, were also shared online from the film’s Shimla set. He was seen in a full costume with a long beard and bushy grey hair, interacting with fans before the shoot.

Local residents and passersby rushed to get a glimpse of the Bollywood superstar in Rampur town, around 110 km from the city. Aamir obliged fans by taking out time to pose for selfies. The actor has wrapped up several outdoor schedules for the film, including ones in Chandigarh and other locations in Punjab.

