Check out Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ net worth

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most popular celebrity couples.

They got married in December 2018 and since then they have been setting major couple goals. Be it with PeeCee starring in various Jonas Brothers music videos or their mushy Instagram posts for one another, Nickyanka always make way to be in the headlines and in the hearts of their fans. However, them bringing their A-game to the table every time means adding more zeros to their bank worth. And currently, their collective net worth reportedly sums up to a staggering Rs 734 crores, which is approximately $100 million, as per a 2020 GQ Magazine report.

Take a look at how they individually earn their fortunes.

Priyanka Chopra: In Forbes India's 2019 Celebrity 100 list, Priyanka took the 14th spot with an annual earning of Rs 23.4 crores, which is roughly $3.2 million, and this money majorly came from two films -- 'The Sky Is Pink' and 'Isn't It Romantic' -- since she worked in them that year. Her career graph catapulted after her launch into Hollywood. The actress made it big through her movie projects like 'Baywatch'. Back in 2015, she became the first Indian actor to lead a drama series on American television with the show 'Quantico'. She reportedly charged a fee of Rs 3 crore per episode for her role as detective Alex Parrish for ABC's hit-drama series 'Quantico'. She currently has several big-budget Hollywood films lined up for release including 'Text For Me' and 'Matrix 4'. Priyanka Chopra reportedly charges about Rs 4-5 crores for any stage performances.

As for her career graph in India, after winning the title of Miss India in 2000, the actress went on to star in some blockbuster films and her illustrious career has seen her grow in various capacities. As per a 2019 report, it was revealed that Priyanka Chopra charges about Rs 12 crore per film, making her one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood. In 2015, Priyanka founded the Indian film production company Purple Pebble Pictures with (PPP), pooling in young talents such as writer, director, actors, and technicians. The production house has made some fabulous content-driven critically acclaimed movies, including the 2016 drama-comedy 'Ventilator' that won three National Film Awards. The movie was made on a thrifty budget of ₹35 million ($550,000) earned ₹250 million ($4 million) at the box office. Drama-romance, 'The Sky is Pink', starring herself, actor Farhan Akhtar and former film star Zaira Wasim that released under her production house received three Filmfare Awards nominations. It had worldwide gross revenue of ₹344.1 million, which is approximately $4.7 million, as per meaww.com.

Priyanka has the biggest grip on brand endorsements. She is the brand ambassador for companies like Pantene, Blenders Pride, Nirav Modi and Lyf Mobile among others. In 2019, it was revealed that she reportedly charges a whopping Rs 1.80 crores for every sponsored post on Instagram. As of 2019, she was the second most-followed celebrity on the 'Gram. According to an Instagram Rich List published by Hopper HQ last year, the actress was ranked 19th with a total earning of $2,71,000. She featured on the 2019 Hopper HQ's 'Instagram Rich List' and was named Asia's best-paid celebrity influencer. She created history by being the first-ever Indian being the brand ambassador for Guess in 2013, her one-year contract with Guess was worth between $700,000 and $1.5 million. With all this, reports suggest that Priyanka Chopra earns at least Rs 73 crores annually. She was also UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador the actress's recent feather in the crown was added with her New York Times best-seller called 'Unfinished'.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas: No one is safe unless everyone is safe

Nick Jonas: Starting his career with the boy band group, 'Jonas Brother', with brothers Joe and Kevin; Nick Jones, later on, paved his career way without the brother's trio. He began his solo music career (via PopSugar) in 2013. In an interview with The Guardian, it was revealed that at the age of 7, he was a regular performer at Broadway, with his fellow musician and actor admitting that as a kid he was "incredibly driven and focused and not very fun to be around." The actor-singer has done Disney Channel films like Camp Rock, which launched his career as an actor too. In February 2019, the three brothers announced their comeback. Their first combined single, “Sucker”, which also featured the wives of the three stars, went on to top music charts. He is also a proud co-owner of tequila brand 'Villa One' with menswear designer John Varvatos. He appeared in films like Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle in 2017 (via The Hollywood Reporter). With all of those credits to his name, it's not astounding to know that Nick has an estimated net worth of $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Priyanka, Nick go 'red and black' on BAFTA red carpet

CREDIT: DNAINDIA