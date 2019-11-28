Check out Ranbir Kapoor’s UNSEEN BTS photo from Tamasha

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most popular and handsome Bollywood actors. He has been part of several films and Tamasha is one of them.

Speaking about Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha, the intense drama featured Ranbir and Deepika Padukone in the lead. The love story saw the former flames reunite for the second time since their breakup. For the unversed, the first time was Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in 2013. Although the movie did not work soar at the box office, the untraditional love story struck a chord among film lovers. The movie is still a topic of discussion among film groups and Bollywood lovers.

On Wednesday, Bollywood lovers celebrated Tamasha's four-year release anniversary. As the internet shared their thoughts on the movie while celebrating four years of its release, Imitiaz took the chance to share a never-before-seen photo of Ranbir.

The director took to his Instagram Stories to share an unseen behind-the-scenes picture from Tamasha to join the fandom in celebrating the movie. Ali shared a picture of Ranbir suited up in his school uniform and standing in the streets on Shimla with the junior version of Ved, played by Yash Sehgal. The BTS photo brings back memories of several scenes from the movie.

Take a look below: