Check out Ranveer and Deepika’s looks from '83

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh, who has recently received the black lady Filmfare for best actor for Gully Boy is set to win the hearts of the audience with his upcoming films.

His energy and performances in movies like Simmba, Gully Boy, Ram Leela, Padmavat, and others have made him one of the most loved actors.

Kapil Dev’s biopic '83, which will star Ranveer in the lead, is already the talk of the town since the project was announced.

Directed by Kabir Khan, the movie is this year’s much-awaited onesp.

Now, the makers have revealed the look of Deepika Padukone as Romi Dev. In the picture, which features Deepika with Ranveer, the actress is seen sporting short hair. She can be seen wearing a high-neck top, while Ranveer is wearing the official team blazer. The couple is smiling while looking at each other.

DP also took to social media to share the new look.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, 'To be able to play a small part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history has been an absolute honour. I've seen very closely the role a wife plays in the success of her husband’s professional and personal aspirations in my mother and 83 for me in many ways is an ode to every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own... (sic).'

The shooting of Kabir Khan's 83 was completed in October last year. The film started making buzz even before its shooting began in May last year.

The entire cast of the film flew to Dharamshala to get trained under professional cricketers like Kapil Dev and Mohinder Amarnath.

The actors took to social media to share several videos and pictures from their training session. Even after the shoot began, the actors were seen posting pictures from the sets.

Apart from Ranveer and Deepika, '83 boasts of an ensemble cast comprising of Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Jatin Sarna, Jiiva, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree, Adhinath Kothare, and Nishant Dahiya, among others. The first-look posters of all these actors as the members of the World Cup-winning squad were revealed recently.



Apart from these actors, '83 also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

It is scheduled to release on April 10, this year.