Check out some of the most EXPENSIVE outfits of Ranveer Singh

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh enjoys a massive fan following. He is one of the most popular Bollywood actors. He is known for films like Gully Boy, Padmaavat, and Band Baaja Baaraat.

In addition to his acting chops, he is also known for his dressing sense. He often makes headlines for his style statements. From casual to out of the box outfits, he can carry of any look in style. If there is one person from Bollywood you can trust to stand out in the crowd, it has to be Ranveer Singh! The actor has been spotted many-a-time wearing some of the trendiest and costly clothes!

Let’s take a look at the five expensive clothes owned by Ranveer Singh.

Gucci reversible wool coat: The actor was once spotted wearing Gucci's Reversible Wool Coat with a denim on denim ensemble. The coat reportedly costs Rs 3,27,000. Add to that, his Gucci Cap is another expensive addition that rounds up to Rs 31,000!

26 alphabet attire: He wore a Versace printed outfit, the shorts is priced at $364 and shirt priced at $600, together costing around $960 or Rs. 66,594.

Versace outfit: For Koffee With Karan season 6, the actor wore a Versace attire. He started off with a wild print silk shirt which costs Rs 1,03,257 and then layered it with a denim jacket worth Rs 1,77,277.

The Gucci airport look: This airport look of Ranveer alone costs 1.3 lakhs.

Clockwork Orange jacket: Ranveer was spotted in a clockwork orange jacket. This insulated jacket is actually part of a collaboration between Valentino and UNDERCOVER, it features prints from Stanley Kubrick’s 1971 classic A Clockwork Orange on backpacks, coats, gloves, jackets and trousers. The cost of the jacket ranges from Rs 97,460 to Rs 1,63,381!

