Check out team Sooryavanshi having a good time in these BTS pictures!

MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty’s cop universe started with Singham and was followed by Simmba. It will now be taken forward by Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi. The film will feature Katrina Kaif as the female lead. The excitement for this film has been high since it was announced. Moreover, the audience gave a great response to the trailer.

Apart from Aki and Kat, we will see Gulshan Grover playing the bad guy in the movie. Recently, fans have shared a few BTS pictures that show Rohit Shetty, Akshay and Gulshan having a good time while shooting.

Sooryavanshi is the 3rd movie in Rohit Shetty's cop universe and was slated to release on 24th march but got delayed due to Covid-19 precautions. The revised release date is still to be announced.

On the work note, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Laxmi Bomb, which is all set for an Eid 2020 release and will clash with Salman Khan’s Radhe.