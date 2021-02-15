Check out the list of celebrities who didn’t have anything at the beginning of their career and today are the rich gags of Bollywood

MUMBAI: Since the demise of SSR the nepotism debate as taking a new turn where Bollywood is always been crucified and had been targeting for not letting outsiders flourish in the industry.

But they have been examples of actors who have not belonged to the film industry and with sheer hard work and passion have become big names in the world of Bollywood.

They have had nothing when they began their career in the industry and today is a successful mega superstar and are super-rich.

Let’s have a look at a few actors who have made it big when they had nothing and today are the richest and well-earned personalities of Bollywood.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh must be on the tops the list when it comes to someone being looked up to as a struggling actor who wants to make it big. The actor had one of the humblest backgrounds and grew up in a middle-class family who lived in rented apartments.

From landing in a serial in a supporting role to now being touted as King Khan, SRK traced his path to success like no other and made his dream come true. When he came into the city of Mumbai, he just had Rs. 250 and today with all the hard work and dedication he is considered as one of the richest Bollywood mega superstars in the world.

He has made is big with no godfather and had come up the hard way.

Kangana Ranaut

Often making headlines for her tweets, Kangana Ranaut is one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood. However, she too did have a rough journey to fame and stardom.

She came from a small town from Himachal Pradesh and had decided to study medicine as per her parents wish but then tried her luck in modelling.

While her journey has been quite a rough one with several controversies, the actress is known for her acting prowess and has made a mark for herself in the industry.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin is again one of the best examples of someone who came from working in a chemist shop to being a watchman and today he is a critically acclaimed actor and is minting money.

The actor struggled with small roles, despite being a National School of Drama graduate. While his Bollywood debut came with a small role in the Aamir Khan starrer Sarfarosh in 1990.

The struggle continued still, and recognition started pouring only after he gave strong performances in movies like Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) and The Lunchbox (2013). Today, the actor is widely known for his strong screen presence and considered as one of the best actors in Bollywood.

Arshad Warsi

Arshad also didn’t have it easy when it came to movies, the actor worked as a salesman before he made it big and entertained the audiences with his funny tactics.

Orphaned at the age of 14, the financial crunch forced him to drop out of school and work as a salesman for a cosmetic company at the age of 17.

Following this, he also worked in a photo lab. Slowly he developed an interest in dancing and choreography, and landed Bollywood projects for the same, and was later offered a role by Jaya Bachchan for Tere Mere Sapne and from there began his journey as an actor and today he is a well-established star.

Farah Khan

The filmmaker had seen a lot of struggle in her life before she saw success in Bollywood. The ace filmmaker and choreographer had a troubled childhood. As a kid, she had to bear her parent's separation and her father’s death due to alcoholism.

But soon, she took matters into her own hand and became a self-taught choreographer. At the same time, she held to her dream of being a film director, and today has some of the most iconic projects to her name.

These are examples of celebrities who have made it big in the world of Bollywood from having nothing to being the richest people today.

(CREDIT: TIMES NOW)