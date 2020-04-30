CHECK OUT, the upcoming projects Rishi Kapoor was supposed to star

MUMBAI: Rishi Kapoor, a name who needs no introduction to the world, a name who made a tremendous contribution to the Bollywood industry. The actor made his strong mark in Bollywood with his amazing performances in movies like – Chandni, Deewana, Prem Rog, Karz, Heena, Damini and many more, in his career of 50 years of acting the actor had garnered a lot of love and appreciation from the fans and the audiences.

It was really sad to hear that we have lost this gem of Bollywood today morning. The actor had died at 67 after a two-year battle with cancer. Rishi breathed his last at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.

Rishi Kapoor was the son of the man India called the showman, Rishi Kapoor, and grandson of the famous Prithviraj Kapoor. Rishi was the second son of late actor Raj Kapoor and the sibling of Randhir, Ritu Nanda, Rima Jain and Rajeev Kapoor.

The actor started his career as a child artist in his father’s film Mera Naam Joker (1970), for which he also won a Filmfare. His first role as an adult came in the iconic Bobby (1973) opposite Dimple Kapadia. He also received the Filmfare Best Actor Award in 1974 for the film.

The actor went on to play the romantic lead in 92 films between 1973 and 2000, and received Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008. He appeared opposite his future wife Neetu Singh in 12 films.

The actor who was last seen Emraan Hashmi’ movie the Body playing the role of a cop had some amazing projects in his hand

The actor was been shooting for ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ in Delhi when he fell ill earlier this year and was later shifted to a hospital in Mumbai. Apart from Sharmaji Namkeen, the actor had announced a remake of Hollywood film The Intern, also featuring Deepika Padukone.

These were some interesting upcoming projects of the actor which he left behind before we lost him. And this is indeed a great loss to the world of entertainment. You will be highly missed Rishi Kapoor sir. Rest in peace.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.