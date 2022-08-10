Check out these couples who postponed their honeymoons to a date post their nuptials

MUMBAI :We have seen many of our favourite Bollywood celebrity couples walk down the aisle over the past few years in some luxurious wedding ceremonies. These couples have indeed set some major relationship and wedding goals and fans have definitely been awestruck with their sizzling chemistry. But some of these couples have decided to skip or postpone their honeymoons due to prior work commitments. So let’s take a look at some of these couples who have decided to miss out on their honeymoon plans.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul just got married recently on 23rd January. According to recent reports, the couple will be waiting for a while before they head out for a honeymoon as Rahul is expected to join Team India for their next tournament. Meanwhile, even Athiya is ready to launch her newest venture.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have made a lot of buzz these days. The duo tied the knot on 14th April 2022. Soon after their subtle wedding, Ranbir headed back to the sets of his upcoming film ‘Animal’, and even Alia travelled out of the city. They then gave birth to baby Raha Kapoor, and they later rang in New Year 2022 together in South Africa.

Also Read : Shah Rukh Khan to promote Pathaan down South post the movie’s release?

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan got hitched with his ladylove Natasha Dalal on 24th January 2021. After their wedding, Varun immediately began shooting for his film Bhediya, and so they decided to miss their honeymoon. Varun later took Natasha out for a lovely boat ride in Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa

Actor Rajkummar Rao’s nuptials with long-time girlfriend Patralekhaa was held on 15th November in an intimate ceremony that was attended by their close friends and family members. Post their wedding, the couple went back to work as they had shoot commitments. They later flew off to Paris where they posed in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur walked down the aisle on 14th February 2022, Valentine’s Day. The actress wanted to head off for their dreamy honeymoon, but due to Vikrant's tight schedule, it became impossible. Even 4 days prior to their wedding, Vikrant had gone to the sets.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar got hitched on 19th February 2022, and even they decided to skip their honeymoon. Farhan's mother, Honey Irani revealed that the beautiful couple did not make any plans for a romantic getaway since Farhan had a shoot coming up. However, they later escaped to Goa and welcomed 2023. They shared a series of pictures from their vacation on their social media.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

ALSO READ : Salman's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' teaser leaked in SRK's 'Pathaan' screening

Credits : BollywoodLife.com