Check out these throwback pictures of Gauri Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan and Karan Johar

MUMBAI: The country is dealing with a crisis because of the deadly coronavirus. To deal with the issue, citizens have been advised to stay indoors. As we all practice social distancing by remaining indoors, it seems Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor is missing her friends like Gauri Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan and Karan Johar.

Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor are very close to Sussane Khan, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar and many more. Maheep often shares pictures with them on social media. On the New Year’s celebration, SRK celebrated the day with his family and Kapoor family. Even their kids Suhana and Shanaya are bestie in this tinsel town and whenever the two are in the country, they ensure to hang out with each other.

However, the star wife can’t meet her friends as her hands and feet are tied up due to Coronavirus outbreak. So, she decided to treat us with some major throwback pictures on her Instagram feed. In the pictures, we see Bollywood celebs like Hrithik, Udya Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri, Karan Johar, Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussane, Maheep and her husband Sanjay Kapoor accompanied by two others. In these throwback pictures, we see all of them having a gala time as they all join for a dinner plan on Maheep’s 30th birthday. While sharing the pictures, she told whenever she will be surrounded by her friends she will chant a prayer as she says, ‘Never Take Anything For Granted.’

Her caption read, “The next time I’m surrounded by my friends, I will say a little prayer #NeverTakeAnythingForGranted #ThrowBack #My30thBirthday #London #Hakkasan #ThisCrazyThingCalledLife”

Check out the pictures here: