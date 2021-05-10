Check out these unseen pictures of Maine Pyar Kiya actress Bhagyashree with her husband

MUMBAI: One of the most loved Bollywood movies of all time is Salman Khan starrer Maine Pyar Kiya the movie was just loved by the fans for its amazing storyline and the simple yet sizzling onscreen chemistry between Salman Khan and Bhagyashree, the actress Bhagyashree was also loved by the fans and till today she is remembered as the Maine Pyar Kiya actress.

Bhagyashree went on to contribute to the acting industry from her side but little did we know about her personal life, today we have come across amazing unseen clicks of the actress with her husband which will surely give you major couple goals.

Have a look

In these pictures we see the actress with her husband Himalaya Dasani, Himalaya Dasani is a businessman and actor turned producer, Bhagyashree married Himalaya Dasani in 1990. They have two children, a son, and a daughter. Her son, Abhimanyu Dasani, won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for his performance in the 2019 film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.

Surely these pictures of the actress give us major couple goals, do share your views on this in the comment section below.

After contributing to the acting business across languages actress Bhagyashree will be next seen in movies like Thalaivi and Radhe Shyam.

