Check out this unseen photo of Salman Khan from the sets of Radhe

14 Feb 2020 01:30 PM

MUMBAI: Salman Khan is gearing up for his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film's shooting kicked off in the sunny state of Goa and the 'Dabbang' hero will be shooting for action sequences alongside Randeep Hooda. Salman's fans are known to keep a keen eye out for the star and thanks for that we recently came across some new pictures of the star shared by his fans

We got to see a mix of photos. While some were from the film's massive sets being built to fans posing with Salman Khan. In one of the photos, Salman can be seen smiling for the camera with a man and two girls. Sporting a casual navy blue T-shirt and black pants, Salman look smart as always.

The on-set photos of Radhe show various sequences being shot. While one was a chase sequence, a few other pictures showed college sequences being shot.

