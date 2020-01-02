Check out Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's latest poster from the movie Coolie No 1

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are all set to be seen together in Coolie No 1 and look like a perfect bride and groom in a new still. The makers have released a fresh picture which shows them as a newly married Christian couple.

Film trade analyst shared the picture on Twitter and wrote, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan... New glimpse from Coolie No 1... Directed by David Dhawan... Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh... 1 May 2020 release.

Coolie Number one is the remake of the 90s hit movie Coolie Number staring Karishma Kapoor and Govinda. The movie is also one of the most anticipated movies of the year 2020, and the audience can’t wait to watch this fresh new pair on screen.

One of the best thing about this remake is that the original director David Dhawan is only helming it, and we all know how good Varun is when it comes to comedy and so there is a lot expectation from this movie.

It will be interesting to see if this movie would do justice to the previous one.

Check out Varun and Sara’s look below :